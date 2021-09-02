2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio Department of Health to give COVID-19 update

By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health will provide an update Thursday on COVID-19 in Ohio.

Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by Dr. Brian Taylor and Dr. Hector Wong.

According to a news release, Dr. Taylor serves as Inpatient Medical Director at Central Ohio Primary Care Hospitalists. Dr. Wong is an ICU Physician and head of Critical Care at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

‘Concerning’ rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU bed increases in Ohio, officials say

The press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. It comes as some are raising concerns about hospital capacity in Ohio.

According to graphs produced by the state health department, just 22.3% of total inpatients beds in Ohio hospitals were available as of Wednesday. About 23% of ICU beds were available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

