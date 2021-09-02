Pro Football Hall of Fame hosted college fair aimed at showcasing historically Black colleges and universities

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Pro Football Hall of Fame is invested in honoring sports legends.

On Thursday, the organization took time to invest in student’s futures.

“This is an amazing opportunity for all of us. They’re showing us what we can achieve after high school,” said Myla Warren.

Warren is a student at Cleveland’s East Tech High School, attended the Football Hall of Fame’s college fair.

The fair featured not only local schools, but historically Black colleges and universities as well.

Warren says she loved being able to learn about the different HBCU’s.

“It’s very empowering to see people of color and the path we could potentially better,” said Warren.

Colin Ruffin who’s a senior at Canton McKinley High School loved it as well.

He says the fair made him want to go to an HBCU even more now.

“I think it’s important to me because I learn more about my culture and where I’m from and how many people went to an HBCU... and what we can do,” said Ruffin.

The college fair was a part of the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic weekend.

A time where the Football Hall of Fame highlights the importance of education and fellowship in the Black community.

“We’re really just trying to bridge the gap where they’re at now and where they can go and expose them to things they may not know,” said Akil Blount, manager of Black College Football Hall of Fame.

Blount says it’s a great feeling to be a part of helping a student succeed.

Meanwhile, Myla Warren says it was uplifting to see Black people and colleges represented at the fair.

