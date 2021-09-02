Student brings unloaded gun to Amherst Junior High School

AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) - A student who told police he feared for his safety before and after school, brought an unloaded gun to Amherst Junior High School Wednesday.

According to Amherst Police Lt. Dan Makruski, staff members heard about the weapon and told the school resource officer.

The school was placed under lockdown and the gun was found in the student’s locker.

It was not loaded and Lt. Makruski said the student did not have any bullets with him.

Lt. Makruski added the student did not threaten anyone.

The student was charged with illegal possession of a firearm in a school safety zone and carrying a concealed weapon.

