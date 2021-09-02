2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Student brings unloaded gun to Amherst Junior High School

(Source: Amherst Police Facebook)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) - A student who told police he feared for his safety before and after school, brought an unloaded gun to Amherst Junior High School Wednesday.

According to Amherst Police Lt. Dan Makruski, staff members heard about the weapon and told the school resource officer.

The school was placed under lockdown and the gun was found in the student’s locker.

It was not loaded and Lt. Makruski said the student did not have any bullets with him.

Lt. Makruski added the student did not threaten anyone.

The student was charged with illegal possession of a firearm in a school safety zone and carrying a concealed weapon.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with Ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Corrin Stacey
Mother arrested after Sandusky police say her child became sick from eating marijuana edibles
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

19 News
Northeast Ohio Boys and Girls Club launches new music program
Tremont Scoops to close, but Lakewood ice cream project may be in the works
The Lake Metroparks Farmpack corn maze opens September 1, 2021.
Fall is coming! Lake Metropark corn maze to open Sept. 1
Barberton High School closes for 2 days for bed bug treatment