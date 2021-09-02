Suspected crack cocaine, methamphetamine found in Mentor motel room after drug bust
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - On Wednesday, Sept 1 at around 11 a.m., Lake County Narcotics Agency Agents, detectives from the Mentor police department, and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office served a narcotics search warrant at a motel on State Route 306 in Mentor.
The warrant concluded a two-month investigation into drug trafficking that involved a woman occupying the room.
Suspected crack cocaine, methamphetamine, a digital scale, drug paraphernalia, and about $1,6000 in cash was seized.
Charges of drug trafficking and drug possession will be forwarded to the Lake County Grand Jury.
