Suspected crack cocaine, methamphetamine found in Mentor motel room after drug bust

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - On Wednesday, Sept 1 at around 11 a.m., Lake County Narcotics Agency Agents, detectives from the Mentor police department, and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office served a narcotics search warrant at a motel on State Route 306 in Mentor.

The warrant concluded a two-month investigation into drug trafficking that involved a woman occupying the room.

Suspected crack cocaine, methamphetamine, a digital scale, drug paraphernalia, and about $1,6000 in cash was seized.

Charges of drug trafficking and drug possession will be forwarded to the Lake County Grand Jury.

