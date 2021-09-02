2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Suspected crack cocaine, methamphetamine found in Mentor motel room after drug bust

On Sept. 1, 2021, LCNA agents, detectives from Mentor police department, and the Lake County...
On Sept. 1, 2021, LCNA agents, detectives from Mentor police department, and the Lake County Sheriff's Office served a narcotic search warrant at a Mentor motel.(Lake County Narcotics Agency)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - On Wednesday, Sept 1 at around 11 a.m., Lake County Narcotics Agency Agents, detectives from the Mentor police department, and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office served a narcotics search warrant at a motel on State Route 306 in Mentor.

The warrant concluded a two-month investigation into drug trafficking that involved a woman occupying the room.

Suspected crack cocaine, methamphetamine, a digital scale, drug paraphernalia, and about $1,6000 in cash was seized.

Charges of drug trafficking and drug possession will be forwarded to the Lake County Grand Jury.

AGENTS AND DETECTIVES EXECUTE SEARCH WARRANT AT MENTOR MOTEL: On Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at about 11:00 am, LCNA...

Posted by Lake County Narcotics Agency on Thursday, September 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with Ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Corrin Stacey
Mother arrested after Sandusky police say her child became sick from eating marijuana edibles
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

Witnesses describe interactions with Akron man on trial for allegedly killing 9 in arson...
Questioning continues in case against Akron man who allegedly killed 9 in arson incidents
Bishop Sycamore Jaylen Morris played in the game in Canton over the weekend that lead many to...
Bishop Sycamore player speaks out on Ohio school called into question after football game
Alaija Morris interview
Alaija Morris interview
David Brown was arrested by Cleveland police then transported to the Lorain County Jail.
Lorain County Sheriff’s Office have man in custody for string of thefts and burgalaries