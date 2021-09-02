Teenager shot at Cleveland gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A teenager was injured Wednesday night in shooting at a Cleveland gas station.

It happened around 11:25 p.m. at the BP gas station located at Lee Road and Harvard Avenue.

The teen was reportedly shot twice in the back and taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland police for more information; we’re waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

