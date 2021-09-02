Wooster man accused of assaulting reporter on live TV during Hurricane Ida coverage

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Kristin Mazur
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Gulfport, MS (WOIO) - Police in Mississippi are searching for a Northeast Ohio man accused of assaulting a TV news reporter during a live broadcast.

Warrants were issued Tuesday for the arrest of 54-year-old Benjamin Dagley.

In the now viral video, a man, believed to be Dagley, is seen pulling up behind an MSNBC reporter, who was doing a live report on Hurricane Ida.

It happened Monday in Gulfport, Miss.

The man gets out of the truck and starts yelling at and running toward the reporter, Shaq Brewster, who was reporting live at the time.

Brewster keeps his cool and turns away from the man to continue his live report. But the man doesn’t stop. Eventually, he can be seen and heard screaming in Brewster’s face.

Brewster tossed it back to the anchor in the studio before the situation had a chance to get worse on live national television.

According to the Gulfport Police Department, Dagley is now being charged with two counts of simple assault, one count of disturbing the peace and one count of violation of emergency curfew.

Police believe Dagley is no longer along the Gulf Coast.

That’s not the only alleged crime Dagley currently faces.

According to court documents, Dagley is currently on probation stemming from an incident back in August 2017.

Documents say Dagley was arrested after breaking into the business, Barker Products Company, he once owned. The company is now known as the Cleveland Plating Company.

According to the court documents, Dagley drilled holes in tanks in an attempt to release very dangerous and hazardous chemicals. A security guard ended up in the hospital, as a result.

Dagley pleaded guilty to several related charges, including attempted assault and vandalism.

He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years on probation due to 2017 incident.

Since he is currently on probation, Dagley is not allowed to travel without permission. The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department said he wasn’t granted permission. Therefore, the sheriff’s department also issued a warrant for Dagley’s arrest.

A hearing regarding to probation violation has been set for Sept. 15 at 11 a.m. in Cleveland.

If Dagley is found guilty of violating the term of his probation, he could face three years in prison.

Dagley is believed to be traveling in a white 2016 Ford F-150 bearing Ohio License Plate: PJR1745. If you know of Dagley’s whereabouts, please contact your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

