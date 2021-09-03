1 person killed after crashing into Akron Fire truck

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron Fire engine was struck by a vehicle that crossed the center line killing the driver and injuring a child Thursday night.

There were no firefighters injured.

The crash happened around 10:35 pm in the 260 block of East North St., according to Akron Fire.

The child was taken to an area hospital to be treated.

An accident investigation team was called to the scene.

