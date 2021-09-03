2 of Jake Paul’s boxing trainers arrested after knockout assault at Crocker Park

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men associated with professional boxer and YouTube celebrity Jake Paul’s training staff never stepped into the ring for Sunday’s winning pay-per-view bout in Cleveland, but they were arrested after a knockout assault that left an Avon Lake man unconscious outside of a Crocker Park restaurant.

Over the weekend, Paul of Westlake stepped into the ring for the fight of his life.

He won in a split decision against a five-time UFC Champion in front of a hometown crowd.

Before the boxing match Paul told 19 Sports, “The problem child comes alive when the gloves come on.”

But it seems the gloves were off when two men associated with the fighter’s training staff were handcuffed and detained by Westlake Police, just one day later.

Accused of delivering a knockout punch that left an Avon Lake man unconscious outside the Yard House Restaurant in Crocker Park.

One suspect told police it began with an argument inside, and the one suspect says it was the man knocked unconscious who told him to step outside and then purposefully bumped him.

Two female 911 callers helped get police and an ambulance to the scene and described the suspect from Florida who allegedly punched the Avon Lake man.

They described him as bald, stocky, with a camouflage shirt with a white background and white pants.

A Westlake Police officer arrested the man in the Key Bank parking lot, and later detained a second suspect.

19 News is not using their names because the investigation is ongoing, and the men have not been charged with a crime.

Westlake Police Detectives say they are still trying to determine who was the aggressor in this assault case, then they’ll turn it over to the prosecutor to decide if charges will be filed.

