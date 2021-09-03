2 Strong 4 Bullies
Armyworm outbreak in Northeast Ohio; is your lawn at risk?

By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A local man who works in lawncare is warning of fall armyworms, saying an recent outbreak in Northeast Ohio is the worst he’s ever seen.

Chris Kovac, fertilizer manager with Green Estates, said he’s spotted them in Shaker Heights, Pepper Pike, Cleveland and Chesterland.

He said it only takes days for fall armyworms to destroy a lawn or field. Once they invade, the grass is quickly killed.

The pest does not usually travel this far north, Kovac said, so many lawncare businesses were not prepared.

Kovac said an increased demand for extermination supplies has triggered price inflation. The cost was up by $10 when he spoke to 19 News.

Worried about an outbreak in your lawn? Here’s how to test for fall armyworms:

