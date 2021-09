CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed an officer was struck by a car on West 32nd Street and Clark Avenue around 10:40 p.m. on Thursday.

The officer’s condition is unknown at this time.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said the suspect vehicle also hit a police cruiser.

