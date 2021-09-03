2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cuyahoga Falls police search for high school runaway

Ezra Scott left Cuyahoga Falls High School on Sept. 2 at 2:45 p.m.
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga Falls police are attempting to locate Ezra Scott, who was last seen leaving Cuyahoga Falls High School on Sept. 2.

Ezra Scott has purple hair and was wearing a black shirt, jeans, along with black and yellow Vans shoes.

She is 5-feet-tall and weighs 90 pounds.

She left the school around 2:45 p.m.

If you have any information, call 330-971-TIPS.

The case number is 2021-22590.

