Cuyahoga Falls police search for high school runaway

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga Falls police are attempting to locate Ezra Scott, who was last seen leaving Cuyahoga Falls High School on Sept. 2.

Ezra Scott has purple hair and was wearing a black shirt, jeans, along with black and yellow Vans shoes.

She is 5-feet-tall and weighs 90 pounds.

She left the school around 2:45 p.m.

If you have any information, call 330-971-TIPS.

The case number is 2021-22590.

