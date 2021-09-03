Here’s why Cleveland Water may be discolored for East Side customers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Are you a Cleveland Water customer in an East Side community experiencing discolored water?

First, Cleveland Water wants you to know that there is no boil alert in effect and the water meets all primary drinking water regulations.

While the water may have a slight metallic bitter taste, especially when heated, the water is safe to drink, Cleveland Water said.

However, the company recommends avoiding doing laundry because the water may stain your fabrics.

Second, Cleveland Water explained that the discolored water is due to manganese levels being higher than normal.

The hypoxic Lake Erie water coming into the Cleveland Water Nottingham Water Treatment Plant is causing the yellow to light brown tint coming out of your taps, Cleveland Water explained.

Cleveland Water gave the following description:

“Hypoxic water can have elevated levels of manganese, which is a mineral that naturally occurs in rocks, soil, and many types of food. Adjustments have been made to the treatment process; however, the levels of manganese in hypoxic water impacting our intakes are highly variable and therefore challenging to remove. The U.S. EPA has a secondary drinking water standard for manganese which means its presence in water is an aesthetic concern and at levels above 50 parts per billion (ppb) discoloration can occur but it is not considered a health risk. Elevated manganese levels in surface water sources are temporary in nature.”

According to Cleveland Water, the affected areas include:

Beachwood,

Cleveland Heights

Euclid,

Gates Mills

Highland Heights

Hunting Valley

Lyndhurst

Mayfield Heights

Mayfield Village

Pepper Pike

Richmond Heights

South Euclid

Crews are flushing hydrants throughout the affected areas in an effort to minimize discolored water, Cleveland water said.

Customers who experience discolored water are encouraged to call 216-664-3130 to report discolored water.

Provide your name, address, telephone number, and when the discoloration began.

Cleveland Water said it is tracking discolored water complaints to strategically flush hydrants and have shifted much of the system load away from the Nottingham plant.

