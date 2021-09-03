2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Hospitals in Akron and Canton reaching capacity as COVID cases surge

By Brian Duffy
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hospitals in Akron and Canton are being stretched to capacity as COVID cases continue to surge and there does not appear to be an end in sight as cases continue to climb.

Dr. John Crow, a pediatric surgeon at Akron Children’s Hospital is the lead of the Region 5 Covid Surge Committee which includes the Akron, Canton and Youngstown areas and he said resources are being stretched extremely thin.

“The capacity of the occupancy is close to 100 percent, across the board,” Dr. Crow said, “Patients are in the emergency room, in the hospital for a half a day or longer until they can find beds for them.”

One patient, has already been sent from an Akron hospital to Cleveland because there was not an available bed and that could be the trend until this surge of cases eases.

The holiday weekend and the pullback of elective surgeries should help ease the capacity load but that is by no means a long term solution.

The vaccine, however, Dr. Crow believes is just that, and he hopes people who have not been vaccinated re-evaluate their position as the COVID surge is not only taking a toll on hospital capacity, it is taking a toll on health care workers.

“They’re exhausted; they are burned out and exhausted,” Dr. Crow said, “I think everybody because the vaccine helps so much with this disease, they are really stressed and they are really not very happy that people continue to not get vaccinated ending up the hospital as sick as ever.”

Dr. Crow said the number of COVID patients in the hospital who have not been vaccinated is at least 90 percent and the number in ICU is higher than that.

Hospitals in the Akron and Canton areas may be nearing capacity but patients who are sick or in need of emergency treatment are urged to go to your local hospital for treatment; you will be seen and treated.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Corrin Stacey
Mother arrested after Sandusky police say her child became sick from eating marijuana edibles
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex

Latest News

Coronavirus
Ohio reports single-day increase of 6,179 new COVID-19 cases
FILE
Restaurant in Cleveland’s Larchmere neighborhood now requires COVID-19 vaccine or negative test
Coronavirus
Ohio reports single-day increase of 7,084 new COVID-19 cases
Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio.
BGSU requiring proof of vaccination for students, staff