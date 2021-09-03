Man stabbed on RTA bus in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was stabbed on an RTA bus in downtown Cleveland Thursday afternoon.

According to an RTA spokesperson, the number 19 bus was at a stop located on Carnegie Avenue headed eastbound between East 9th and Ontario when the stabbing happened.

The victim was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in an unknown condition.

RTA said it is an ongoing, active investigation, and there is no additional information at this time.

