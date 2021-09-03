2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man stabbed on RTA bus in downtown Cleveland

Stabbing on RTA bus
Stabbing on RTA bus(WOIO)
By Brian Koster
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was stabbed on an RTA bus in downtown Cleveland Thursday afternoon.

According to an RTA spokesperson, the number 19 bus was at a stop located on Carnegie Avenue headed eastbound between East 9th and Ontario when the stabbing happened.

The victim was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in an unknown condition.

RTA said it is an ongoing, active investigation, and there is no additional information at this time.

Cleveland 19 News will have more details when they are made available.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with Ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Corrin Stacey
Mother arrested after Sandusky police say her child became sick from eating marijuana edibles
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

Here’s why Cleveland Water may be discolored for East Side customers
The family of murder victim Isaiah Landrum is hopeful justice will be served soon.
Cleveland murder victim’s family looks forward to trial and justice
Murder victim’s family looking forward to trial and justice
Murder victim’s family looking forward to trial and justice - clipped version
The Pro Football Hall of Fame hosted a college fair aimed at showcasing historically Black...
Pro Football Hall of Fame hosted college fair aimed at showcasing historically Black colleges and universities