Northeast Ohio Weather: Comfortable weekend; risk of showers and storms Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure overhead today. We will see more in the way of clouds. There is a front well west of us. This front looks like it will pass through Sunday. Afternoon temperatures today in the 70 to 75 degree range. Temperatures fall into the 50s later tonight. Warmer near Lake Erie. A pleasant day tomorrow. Partly cloudy sky. High temperatures in the upper 70s. We have scattered showers later Saturday night as that front approaches. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms around. Afternoon temperatures in the 70s.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.