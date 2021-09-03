2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio National Guard members activated to assist with storm relief efforts in Louisiana

FILE - Ohio National Guard photo posted in November 2019
FILE - Ohio National Guard photo posted in November 2019(Source: Ohio National Guard Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine said he has activated members of the Ohio National Guard in order to help with relief and recovery efforts in Louisiana following destruction from Hurricane Ida.

The authorization comes following a request from Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Approximately 250 Ohio National Guard soldiers will be activated on Sept. 8 and deployed to Louisiana for general recovery efforts.

Hurricane Ida left behind a trial of damaged homes and flooded neighborhoods since it moved in from the Gulf days ago.

Soldiers that will be placed on active duty will primarily come from battalions in North Canton, Mansfield, and Coshocton.

Deployment is expected to last approximately three weeks, Gov. DeWine’s office said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Corrin Stacey
Mother arrested after Sandusky police say her child became sick from eating marijuana edibles
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex

Latest News

Police officer runs after chicken
Police officer chases chicken across the road
A Georgia mother, currently battling COVID-19, is getting ready to bury her 13-year-old son who...
Mom calls for changes to school policies after losing son to COVID
FILE — In this May 16, 2006 file photo former Washington Archbishop, Cardinal Theodore...
Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, 91, pleads not guilty in sex assault
A Mississippi Freedom Trail marker sits before the remains of Bryant's Grocery and Meat Market...
Emmett Till historical marker goes missing in Mississippi
A Georgia mother, currently battling COVID-19, is getting ready to bury her 13-year-old son who...
Mom calls for changes in Ga. school policies after losing 13-year-old son to Covid