Ohio National Guard members activated to assist with storm relief efforts in Louisiana

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine said he has activated members of the Ohio National Guard in order to help with relief and recovery efforts in Louisiana following destruction from Hurricane Ida.

The authorization comes following a request from Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Approximately 250 Ohio National Guard soldiers will be activated on Sept. 8 and deployed to Louisiana for general recovery efforts.

Hurricane Ida left behind a trial of damaged homes and flooded neighborhoods since it moved in from the Gulf days ago.

Soldiers that will be placed on active duty will primarily come from battalions in North Canton, Mansfield, and Coshocton.

Deployment is expected to last approximately three weeks, Gov. DeWine’s office said.

