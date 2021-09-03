Police have not been called to ‘troubled’ Akron bar since 19 News investigation

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - After weeks of chaos at a “troubled” bar on South Street in Akron, police said they have not received any calls about criminal activity there since a 19 News investigation aired.

As you can imagine, neighbors couldn’t be happier about that.

Upset with the mayhem surrounding the Sky Lounge earlier this summer, Kathy Wilkins went to her councilperson, Akron prosecutors and 19 News.

“It’s almost like a traveling show, like a circus,” she said on Aug, 2. “I need to get some sleep.

Other people need to get some sleep.”

According to Akron Police, officers were called to the Sky Lounge on South Street 34 times between May and July for everything from loud noise, to public urination, to shots fired.

After we aired Kathy’s interview and showed our viewers the damage patrons of the bar had allegedly done to other homes on South Street, someone, likely the owner of the building, had locks put on the bar’s doors.

“This is the way it should work. People working together,” Wilkins said.

Police say officers haven’t been called to the location in more than a month now.

“I love it. You can walk out to the street and look both ways and there’s nothing but quiet, and that’s the way it should be,” Wilkins said. “At night, it’s like a ghost town.”

While Wilkins is thankful to have life back to normal, she wishes whoever had been operating the bar would still be held accountable for what happened there this summer, including shootings that injured two people.

“It needs to be more than a slap on the hand,” Wilkins said.

She wants the manager to have to pay for the damage done to nearby homes that took bullets.

The trouble is, she doesn’t know who that manager is by name.

19 Investigates called the landlord and owner of the building. We didn’t get a reply.

However, Wilkins says she was there in July when prosecutors met with a man who identified himself as the bar’s manager, so prosecutors and police should know who he is.

She’s just glad she can wait for justice in the case in peace.

“I appreciate you. I appreciate Channel 19. This is how community should work,” she said.

According to Akron Police, both the woman shot inside the bar on July 31 and the man we showed you on video who was shot outside are in stable condition and expected to be ok at this point.

