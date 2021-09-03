Restaurant in Cleveland’s Larchmere neighborhood now requires COVID-19 vaccine or negative test

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A restaurant on Cleveland’s East side said all guests and staff members will be required to either show proof of the COVID-19 vaccine or a recent test with negative results.

Felice Urban Cafe said the policy, which took effect on Sept. 1, is being implemented due to the rise in COVID-19 cases recorded in the area recently.

A photo of the COVID-19 vaccine card will be accepted at the Felice Urban Cafe, which is believed to be one of the first Cleveland restaurants to introduce a vaccine requirement.

The Felice Urban Cafe establishment is located at 12502 Larchmere Boulevard in Cleveland.

