Restaurant in Cleveland’s Larchmere neighborhood now requires COVID-19 vaccine or negative test
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A restaurant on Cleveland’s East side said all guests and staff members will be required to either show proof of the COVID-19 vaccine or a recent test with negative results.
Felice Urban Cafe said the policy, which took effect on Sept. 1, is being implemented due to the rise in COVID-19 cases recorded in the area recently.
A photo of the COVID-19 vaccine card will be accepted at the Felice Urban Cafe, which is believed to be one of the first Cleveland restaurants to introduce a vaccine requirement.
The Felice Urban Cafe establishment is located at 12502 Larchmere Boulevard in Cleveland.
