2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Restaurant in Cleveland’s Larchmere neighborhood now requires COVID-19 vaccine or negative test

FILE
FILE(Credit: Sophie Park/The Texas Tribune)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A restaurant on Cleveland’s East side said all guests and staff members will be required to either show proof of the COVID-19 vaccine or a recent test with negative results.

Felice Urban Cafe said the policy, which took effect on Sept. 1, is being implemented due to the rise in COVID-19 cases recorded in the area recently.

A photo of the COVID-19 vaccine card will be accepted at the Felice Urban Cafe, which is believed to be one of the first Cleveland restaurants to introduce a vaccine requirement.

The Felice Urban Cafe establishment is located at 12502 Larchmere Boulevard in Cleveland.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with Ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Corrin Stacey
Mother arrested after Sandusky police say her child became sick from eating marijuana edibles
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex

Latest News

Coronavirus
Ohio reports single-day increase of 7,084 new COVID-19 cases
Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio.
BGSU requiring proof of vaccination for students, staff
Health director gives update to COVID-19 spread in Ohio
FILE - Empty hallways
‘Possibility we will have to go remote again’: Budish warns as Delta surges in Cuyahoga County