What to know about the Cleveland Air Show

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Air Show kicks off Saturday at Burke Lakefront Airport.

The three-day event will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, the A-10C Thunderbolt Demo Team and more.

Organizers have planned a variety of activities, including:

Airplane tours

Virtual reality experiences

Pilot meet and greets

STEM-based educational displays

Last year’s show was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2021, the Cleveland Air Show has pledged to be “more than just flying.”

A list of performers shows organizers are set to keep that promise.

The Shockwave Jet Truck will race an airplane twice each show day, according to a news release.

“Spectators will feel the intense heat, smell the smoke and feel the roar of the turbine,” a spokesperson for the Cleveland Air Show wrote of the race, which is expected to surpass speeds of 300 MPH.

Tickets for the Cleveland Air Show must be purchased in advance, according to the release. Adults tickets are priced at $35, tickets for children ages 6-11 are $20, and there’s no cost for children 5 and younger.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.