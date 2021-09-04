2 Strong 4 Bullies
250 Madison High School students quarantined, Friday night football plays on

By Kelly Kennedy
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - There are 250 Madison High School students currently in quarantine after two students tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

“Yeah, I guess I was a little surprised I mean you hear about cases here and there, but this is such a confusing thing I don’t even know what to say really,” said Kevin Kozlina, father of two Madison students.”

The school’s superintendent said due to the number of students involved, they made the decision to cancel school Friday so they’d have time to notify all the students who may have been exposed.

But in spite of all this, the team’s football game against Perry High School went ahead as planned.

“They say the team that’s playing today wasn’t exposed, so that’s why they’re allowing the football players and the band to perform today,” said Dawn Kozlina, whose son is on the Madison football team.

The district said students who were not quarantined were allowed to attend.

As of now, masks are optional at Madison.

“If you’re gonna send your kid to school and you want them to be safe, they should be wearing masks,” said Tiffany Singer whose son plays football for Madison. “I know my son’s wearing a mask because the football coach has encouraged them.”

Singer is also a nurse, so she takes COVID-19 seriously.

“I brought my mask and I’m vaccinated so I feel like I’m doing my part and I hope everybody else is too,” Singer said.

But others were not the least bit concerned.

Stacy Pfeifer’s daughter is a cheerleader for Perry. She said she isn’t worried at all.

“Our attitude is if you’re not comfortable you don’t have to come so I mean we’re here so obviously we’re comfortable with it and we’re excited that the kids get to go out and do what they enjoy doing,” Pfeifer said.

19 News reached out to Madison school’s district’s superintendent for a comment, but so far, we have not heard back.

