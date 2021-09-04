4 Akron police officers injured in car crash; charges pending against driver

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Four on-duty Akron police officers were injured early Saturday morning in a car crash involving two marked cruisers.

The officers sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to a news release from Akron police.

The driver, a 45-year-old man, is at Summa Health Akron City Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of E. Archwood Avenue. Police said both cruisers had emergency lights flashing when the crash took place.

The officers were towing a disabled vehicle when a Hyundai Sonata slammed into one of the cruisers, according to the release.

Police said the crash caused a chain reaction; the cruiser was pushed into a second cruiser parked in front of it.

At least one officer was hit by the Sonata during the crash, according to the release.

The four officers were taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police said.

“Two of the injured officers are 3-year veterans of the police department, and the other 2 officers have just 1-month on the job,” a spokesperson for Akron police wrote in the release.

Police said it’s unknown if impairment played a role in the crash. Speed appeared to be a factor, according to the release.

Charges are pending against the 45-year-old man, and the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.