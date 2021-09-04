Cleveland EMS medic stabbed while on duty on West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 54-year-old Cleveland Emergency Medical Service captain was stabbed in the leg Saturday afternoon outside a West Side Shell gas station.

The stabbing occurred while the captain was on duty around 3 p.m. at the station near the intersection of Memphis Avenue and Ridge Road, according to a city of Cleveland media release.

The captain was on-duty and in uniform when he stopped a marked EMS vehicle at the gas station, according to police.

The assailant appears to have been involved in a two-car crash near the entrance to the gas station lot, police said.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a 41-year-old man, ran from the scene of the crash, pulled the door to the EMS vehicle open and began assaulting the captain, according to the release.

Police say they do not know why the man attacked the captain, who only realized he’d been stabbed in the thigh after the suspect fled.

When officers arrived and located the suspect, he attempted to assault them, police said.

The suspect was taken to MetroHealth before he was taken into police custody.

He is facing felonious assault and drug charges, the release said.

The EMS captain was also taken to MetroHealth for treatment, according to police.

He was in stable condition and will remain overnight.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.