Cleveland police: Body found in burning car

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say a body was discovered early Saturday morning inside a burning car.

Authorities responded around 5:41 a.m. to the area of E. 99th Street and Buckeye Road for a car on fire.

Cleveland police said the vehicle was involved in a crash.

No additional information was released; police did not say if the fire was a result of the crash.

