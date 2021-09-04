2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland police: Body found in burning car

Cleveland police: Body found in burning car
Cleveland police: Body found in burning car(AP GraphicsBank)
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say a body was discovered early Saturday morning inside a burning car.

Authorities responded around 5:41 a.m. to the area of E. 99th Street and Buckeye Road for a car on fire.

Cleveland police said the vehicle was involved in a crash.

No additional information was released; police did not say if the fire was a result of the crash.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Corrin Stacey
Mother arrested after Sandusky police say her child became sick from eating marijuana edibles
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex

Latest News

23-year-old man fatally shot in Akron; no arrests
23-year-old man fatally shot in Akron; no arrests
Cleveland Division of the FBI
Police called to Cleveland FBI grounds after 2 people attempt to enter without permission
Akron Police
4 Akron police officers injured in car crash; charges pending against driver
Sherwin Williams schematic design package
The Black Contractors Group at odds with Sherwin-Williams over contracts for $600 million Cleveland project