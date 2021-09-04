Cleveland police: Body found in burning car
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say a body was discovered early Saturday morning inside a burning car.
Authorities responded around 5:41 a.m. to the area of E. 99th Street and Buckeye Road for a car on fire.
Cleveland police said the vehicle was involved in a crash.
No additional information was released; police did not say if the fire was a result of the crash.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
