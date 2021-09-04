Here’s why Aqua customers may have discolored water in Ashtabula, Mentor

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Are you an Aqua customer in Ashtabula County or Mentor experiencing discolored water?

First, Aqua wants you to know that there is no boil alert in effect and the water meets all primary drinking water regulations.

While you may notice a difference in odor and taste, the water is safe to drink, Aqua said.

However, it is recommended that you avoid doing laundry with discolored water because it may stain your fabrics.

Second, Aqua explained that the discolored water is due to manganese levels being higher than normal.

Aqua described manganese as a mineral commonly found in rocks, soil, and many foods.

“Aqua is taking steps to minimize the issue in affected areas and expects the problem to pass as Lake Erie conditions return to normal after disturbances caused by the remnants of hurricane Ida,” the company stated.

The higher than normal manganese levels are also impacting Cleveland Water customers on the East Side.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.