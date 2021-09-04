2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Keith Urban’s production manager dies after fall at Bash on the Bay

Country star Keith Urban played for 30 minutes on Instagram with his wife Nicole Kidman roaming...
Country star Keith Urban played for 30 minutes on Instagram with his wife Nicole Kidman roaming around in the background.(Source: Keith Urban, Instagram)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Country music star Keith Urban’s tour production manager has died after falling from a stage at Bash on the Bay.

72-year-old Randy “Baja” Fletcher died on Aug. 27 a day after falling on the set while preparing for the Keith Urban performance at Put-in-Bay, according to the Associated Press.

Fletcher made a career of touring over the last five decades, working with artists including ZZ Top, Randy Travis, Brooks & Dunn, and more. He became the Country Music Association’s first Touring Lifetime Achievement Award winner in 2017.

Keith Urban described Fletcher as an “orbit of light” to Billboard magazine.

“I loved him,” Urban said. “We all loved him, and I’m grateful he chose us as his road family for 10 years.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Corrin Stacey
Mother arrested after Sandusky police say her child became sick from eating marijuana edibles

Latest News

The Cleveland Air Show will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, the A-10C Thunderbolt Demo...
Cleveland crowds cheer the National Air Show as it returns after a year lost to COVID-19
Scattered showers will be around throughout the night as lows slip into the mid-60s.
Northeast Ohio Weather: Look for rain over Labor Day weekend
Cleveland’s Oktoberfest returns Labor Day Weekend
Oktoberfest returns to Cleveland after 2020 cancellation: ‘Great food, great beer, great atmosphere’
A Cleveland EMS captain was stabbed Saturday outside a gas station at the intersection of...
Cleveland EMS medic stabbed while on duty on West Side
FILE - In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
Facebook sorry for ‘primates’ label on video of Black men