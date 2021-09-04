Man breaks into Cleveland Boost Mobile, steals cell phones, cash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are urging the community to come forward and identify the suspect who broke into Boost Mobile and stole cell phones and cash.

Police said he broke the lock into the store at 6501 Lorain Avenue on Sept. 2.

He was described by police as a man who is about 30 years old with a beard and wearing a blue sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and black and white tennis shoes.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this crime.

