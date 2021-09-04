Northeast Ohio Weather: Look for rain over Labor Day weekend

NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Scattered showers will be around throughout the night as lows slip into the mid-60s.

Higher humidity returns on Sunday along with more scattered showers mainly early in the day as highs peak in the mid to upper 70s.

Skies will be clearing throughout Sunday night as lows bottom out around 60.

We’ll be treated to sunny skies on Labor Day as highs recover into the mid-70s.

Tuesday starts with some sunshine but holds the risk of late-day rain and much warmer highs in the lower 80s.

