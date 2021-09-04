Oktoberfest returns to Cleveland after 2020 cancellation: ‘Great food, great beer, great atmosphere’
Oktoberfest is here for 2 weekends in 2021!
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Oktoberfest is back! After a 2020 cancellation due to COVID-19, the event returned to Cleveland this Labor Day weekend.
It kicked off Friday at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds.
Wrapped up in holiday plans? You’ll have another chance to attend: Oktoberfest is happening from Sept. 3 to 6, and the following weekend, Sept. 10 and 11.
You can pre-purchase your ticket here or purchase a general admission ticket for $15 upon arrival.
More than 100,000 people are expected to attend Cleveland’s Oktoberfest, which is one of the largest in the United States, according to a press release.
“Dust off your lederhosen, bring your hunger for weinerschnitzel, and get ready to soak in the culture,” said Adam Roggenburk, CEO of Heritage Productions.
Organizers shared a list of what to expect during the six-day event:
- Full selection of Oktoberfest-style beers
- Performances by tribute bands
- Wiener dog races
- Authentic German and European foods
- Fireworks
Find operating hours and a full schedule of events by clicking here.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.