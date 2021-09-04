2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Oktoberfest returns to Cleveland after 2020 cancellation: ‘Great food, great beer, great atmosphere’

Oktoberfest is here for 2 weekends in 2021!
By Sia Nyorkor and Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Oktoberfest is back! After a 2020 cancellation due to COVID-19, the event returned to Cleveland this Labor Day weekend.

It kicked off Friday at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds.

Wrapped up in holiday plans? You’ll have another chance to attend: Oktoberfest is happening from Sept. 3 to 6, and the following weekend, Sept. 10 and 11.

Cleveland’s Oktoberfest returns Labor Day weekend
Cleveland’s Oktoberfest returns Labor Day weekend(Source: WOIO)

You can pre-purchase your ticket here or purchase a general admission ticket for $15 upon arrival.

More than 100,000 people are expected to attend Cleveland’s Oktoberfest, which is one of the largest in the United States, according to a press release.

“Dust off your lederhosen, bring your hunger for weinerschnitzel, and get ready to soak in the culture,” said Adam Roggenburk, CEO of Heritage Productions.

Organizers shared a list of what to expect during the six-day event:

- Full selection of Oktoberfest-style beers

- Performances by tribute bands

- Wiener dog races

- Authentic German and European foods

- Fireworks

Find operating hours and a full schedule of events by clicking here.

Cleveland’s Oktoberfest returns Labor Day weekend
Cleveland’s Oktoberfest returns Labor Day weekend(Source: WOIO)

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Corrin Stacey
Mother arrested after Sandusky police say her child became sick from eating marijuana edibles
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex

Latest News

The Cleveland Air Show will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, the A-10C Thunderbolt Demo...
What to know about the Cleveland Air Show
Next 400
Cleveland Clinic’s Skin of Color Center bridges racial divide in dermatology
Student brings unloaded gun to Amherst Junior High School
19 News
Northeast Ohio Boys and Girls Club launches new music program