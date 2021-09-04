Police called to Cleveland FBI grounds after 2 people attempt to enter without permission

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of the FBI has confirmed that two people attempted to enter FBI grounds without permission early Saturday morning.

An FBI spokesperson said Cleveland police responded after two people tried to come over the fence.

It happened around 5:45 a.m., she said.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland police for more information.

This is a developing story.

