2 Lorain police officers injured in shooting; suspect at large

Lorain police cars on W. 44th and Ashland Ave during a suspect apprehension on July 24. Steve...
Lorain police cars on W. 44th and Ashland Ave during a suspect apprehension on July 24. Steve Manheim( )
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Lorain police officers were injured early Sunday morning after shots were fired into their vehicle as they came home from work.

Lorain police said the officers were treated at Mercy Hospital and released; they are recovering in stable condition.

The suspect is at large, according to a news release from Lorain police.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. in the 1600 block of E. 34th Street.

Lorain police said the officers were headed home from a support patrol shift when a car started to aggressively tailgate their vehicle.

They pulled their car to the side of the road to let the other vehicle pass, Lorain police said in the release.

That’s when someone inside the suspect car started shooting, according to the release. The vehicle fled the scene after shots were fired, police said.

Lorain police said Officer Michael Mizen, 20, was shot in the finger; Officer William Mott, 20, was shot in the forehead.

The officers were dressed in police uniforms but not traveling in a police car, according to the release.

The suspect vehicle was described by Lorain police as newer and dark-colored.

Contact Lorain police at 440-204-2105 if you have information about this shooting. Callers can remain anonymous.

