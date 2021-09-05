2 Strong 4 Bullies
Authorities ask for help locating missing Canton teen with limited mental capabilities

Daniel Horvath is missing from his Canton home. Call 911 if you see him.
Daniel Horvath is missing from his Canton home. Call 911 if you see him.(Ohio Attorney General)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Law enforcement is worried about the safety of an 18-year-old man with limited mental capabilities, who went from his home in Canton Sunday afternoon.

Daniel Horvath is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds, according to the Ohio Attorney Generals office.

He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Around 3 p.m. Horvath walked away from his residence on 13th Street Northeast in the city of Canton and didn’t return, according to a media release.

Horvath is on the Autism spectrum, the release said.

If see Horvath, police ask you call 911 or 1-866-693-9171 to speak with an investigator.

