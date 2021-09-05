Authorities ask for help locating missing Canton teen with limited mental capabilities

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Law enforcement is worried about the safety of an 18-year-old man with limited mental capabilities, who went from his home in Canton Sunday afternoon.

Daniel Horvath is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds, according to the Ohio Attorney Generals office.

He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Around 3 p.m. Horvath walked away from his residence on 13th Street Northeast in the city of Canton and didn’t return, according to a media release.

Horvath is on the Autism spectrum, the release said.

If see Horvath, police ask you call 911 or 1-866-693-9171 to speak with an investigator.

