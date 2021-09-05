Cleveland crowds cheer the National Air Show as it returns after a year lost to COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland National Air Show is a tradition that attracts more than 100,000 spectators every Labor Day weekend to the Burke Lakefront Airport.

But that wasn’t the case last year. the show was canceled in 2020 and the city lost the revenue it generates.

Isabella Starkey from the North Royalton Band boosters says she’s staying optimistic.

“It’ll never be the same, but we’re happy for whatever we have,” Starkey said.

“I was really disappointed it wasn’t here last year,” said Diane and Annie Stout patiently waiting in line to get in. “I was concerned they would cancel it again but I’m happy they didn’t.”

The crowds at Burke Saturday were happy to be able to add to Cleveland’s economy and help the airshow get back on track.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.