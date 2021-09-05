Dead fish at the Mentor Headlands Beach are causing a foul odor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you’re heading to Mentor Headlands Beach this week be prepared.

The waves are bringing in dead fish to the shore.

There’s an oxygen void zone called the dead zone in the deeper colder waters of Lake Erie due to decomposing organic material like algae.

Mike Durkalec is a fish biologist.

He told 19 News this phenomenon is called “hypoxic upwelling.”

“You have just the perfect storm of wind and current conditions,” said Durkalec. “It can draw that cold oxygen right up to the shoreline, and that’s what we’re seeing, and when the oxygen is low enough it can kill the fish.”

The dead fish should stop washing up by October, said Durkalec.

But the foul smell along the beach is distinctive.

Robert Brill says it’s very common. He sees this happening every year.

“In the spring you get it from the ice flows,” said Brill. “It’s just natural. I think it’s natural.”

Durkalec says at the end of the day this is more of an aesthetic problem than a human safety issue.

“Immediately nothing can be done other than deal with it,” he said. “Big picture: limiting nutrient inputs to the lake is the real solution.”

