Northeast Ohio Weather: A risk of showers and storms today then a dry Labor Day

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 4:11 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front is tracking through today. This will trigger some showers and storms. The better chance will be the first half of the day. The clouds will scattered out this afternoon. High temperatures in the 70s. A few clouds tonight. Temperatures dip into the 50s to around 60 degrees. Labor Day looks dry. Partly cloudy sky. Afternoon temperatures in the 70s. A bit breezy during the afternoon out of the northwest. Warming takes place Tuesday in advance of another cold front that is forecast to track through early Wednesday morning. Winds turn to the southwest Tuesday at 15-25 mph making for a windy afternoon. Sunny to partly cloudy sky. High temperatures in the 80 to 85 degree range.

