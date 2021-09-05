Portage Animal Protective League rescues 6 neglected horses; donations needed (graphic photos)

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage Animal Protective League is asking for the public’s help following the rescue of six neglected horses.

The animals were removed “from a terrible situation” on Thursday, according to a Facebook post shared by the shelter.

Their conditions vary and veterinary care is ongoing. Three of the horses are in bad shape; one is “barely hanging on,” the post said.

The Portage Animal Protective League said the horses are in need of alfalfa hay.

Call the shelter at 330-212-8754 if you can donate. You’ll be scheduled for a drop off at FOCUS Rescue and Rehabilitation, located at 645 Manning Road in Mogadore.

You can also send a monetary donation online.

The Portage Animal Protective League’s post ends with a sentiment shared by most animal lovers: “These horses are the reason we exist. To help those that have no voice and cannot speak for themselves.”

Take a look at the horses in the photos below. According to the Portage Animal Protective League, the gray horse is likely 300 to 400 pounds underweight.

WARNING: Some may consider these images graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.

