Sandusky woman dies in single car crash

By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 37-year-old woman died early Sunday morning in a single car crash in Erie County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) identified the victim as Sarah Daniels from Sandusky.

The crash happened around 2:46 a.m. near US 250 and Mall Drive in Perkins Township.

The highway patrol said Daniels’ car traveled left of center and went off the road. The car then went onto a sidewalk before hitting a traffic light pole head on, according to a news release.

Following the crash, OSHP said, Perkins Township Fire extricated Daniels from the car by mechanical means.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

OSHP said Daniels was not wearing a seat belt. It’s unknown if impairment played a role in the crash, according to the release.

The highway patrol will continue investigating.

