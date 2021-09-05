2 Strong 4 Bullies
Wicked Twister at Cedar Point closes Monday

Wicked Twister at Cedar Point closes Monday (Source: Cedar Point Facebook)
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Monday is your final chance to ride the Wicked Twister at Cedar Point.

The beloved roller coaster is closing forever, and the amusement park’s website promises a special goodbye.

Cedar Point announces final launch for Wicked Twister

Cedar Point said everyone who takes a ride on Monday will get a commemorative ”last launch” button while supplies last.

But that’s not all.

Keep an eye out for Cedar Point managers as you make your way through the park.

You might find one wearing a “last launch ticket to ride.”

Ask nicely for the golden ticket, and you’ll win a ride on the Wicked Twister’s final launch at park closing time, Cedar Point said.

Cedar Point said there will be 16 tickets available; winners can bring a friend to ride along.

