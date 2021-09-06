1 person hospitalized with burn injuries from house explosion in Akron

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Fire Department said one person was transported to an area hospital with burn injuries following a house explosion on Monday morning.

The explosion was first reported around 8:30 a.m. on Edwin Avenue near Westmoreland Street, according to Akron fire investigators.

A spokeswoman with the Akron Fire Department said gas is suspected to be a factor in the explosion, but the Dominion Gas company has been called to the scene to investigate.

The severity of the patient’s injuries are not known at this time.

This is a developing story.

