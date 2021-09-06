14-year-old boy missing from home west of Wooster

WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is urging the community to help find 14-year-old Elijah Wolf after he went missing from his home west of Wooster.

Wolf was described as 5′1″ tall, weighs 80 pounds, has blonde hair, and greenish-colored eyes.

He was reportedly last seen wearing a grey shirt and black shorts.

Call police if you see him or know where he may be.

Elijah Wolf (Wayne County Sheriff)

