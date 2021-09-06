Car crashes into building on Cleveland’s West side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police responded to a crash involving a car that struck the corner of a brick building on the city’s West side.

First responders were dispatched to the crash scene on Labor Day morning just after 10 a.m. near the intersection of Lorain Avenue with West 127th Street.

The Cleveland EMS agency said the driver was not seriously injured in the crash.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are under investigation.

