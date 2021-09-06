2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Car crashes into building on Cleveland’s West side

Car crashed into building
Car crashed into building(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police responded to a crash involving a car that struck the corner of a brick building on the city’s West side.

First responders were dispatched to the crash scene on Labor Day morning just after 10 a.m. near the intersection of Lorain Avenue with West 127th Street.

The Cleveland EMS agency said the driver was not seriously injured in the crash.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Corrin Stacey
Mother arrested after Sandusky police say her child became sick from eating marijuana edibles

Latest News

Akron house explosion
1 person hospitalized with burn injuries from house explosion in Akron
Justin Bibb is one of 7 candidates running for Cleveland Mayor.
‘Change moves at the speed of trust’: Mayoral candidate Justin Bibb says Cleveland needs a fighter
19 Crime Alert
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after Parma police chase ends, driver crashes
Toledo police deal with 10 homicides in July
Suspect throws diaper at woman in Ohio, yells racist slurs