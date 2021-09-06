2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland residents mark Labor Day 2021 with parade celebration

Residents attend the 49th annual Cleveland Labor Day parade.
Residents attend the 49th annual Cleveland Labor Day parade.(WOIO)
By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For Cleveland residents, the Labor Day parade means much more than just a fun time.

“I think it means a lot. It shows the pride. It shows how we come together as Cleveland and a community to support and represent all the things that are good in the city of Cleveland,” said Angela Kirkland, of Cleveland.

Kirkland owns a day care in the city. She brought out some of her kids that she looks after to see the parade. She says it’s so important for them to see Cleveland residents come together as one.

“We’ve been having conversations about what it means to be a young person in the city of Cleveland and taking in all of the festivities and activities, meeting different people and organizations,” said Kirkland.

The Cleveland Labor Day parade was created in 1971 by Mayor Carl B. Stokes and his brother, Congressman Louis Stokes.

Ever since then, the parade has been a staple in the community.

“This right here, nobody is thinking about fighting or shooting. We’re coming together and uplifting our community. That’s what this parade is all about,” said Ariane Kirkpatrick, member of the 11th Congressional District community caucus.

Kirkpatrick says it’s nice to have the parade back in full force after not having one last year due to COVID.

“Sometimes, you don’t see anybody until this parade, so everyone is hugging, they’re loving on each other,” said Kirkpatrick.

Meanwhile, Kirkland says she’s proud to see the pride the community takes it the parade.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

