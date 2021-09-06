2 Strong 4 Bullies
Have you seen her? Wadsworth police seek missing 77-year-old with dementia

Wadsworth police are asking for the public's help locating Carolyn Pickering, 77, who was taken...
Wadsworth police are asking for the public's help locating Carolyn Pickering, 77, who was taken from her nursing facility by her daughter Sunday and has not returned.(Ohio Attorney General)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WADSWORTH, Ohio (WOIO) - Wadsworth police are asking for the public’s help locating a 77-year-old woman with dementia.

Carolyn Pickering was taken from the Great Oaks Trail nursing facility in Wadsworth by her daughter Sunday at 3 p.m. and was not returned, according to a media release from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Pickering is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds, according to the release.

She has gray hair and blue eyes.

Pickering has dementia and other major health issues and law enforcement says they are concerned for her safety.

Authorities are asking the public to call 911 or 1-866-693-9171 if you have information about Pickering’s whereabouts.

