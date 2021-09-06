2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Hough

By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was taken to University Hospitals Monday evening after he was shot multiple times on Cleveland’s East Side.

The shooting occurred in the 1690 block of East 84th Street in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood around 5 p.m., according to police.

The man was transported by private auto, said a Cleveland police spokesperson.

His condition and the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.

The story is developing.

Please check back.

