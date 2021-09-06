2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio venues explore app to prove vaccination status. Here’s how it works

By Jen Picciano
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After the Beachland Ballroom and Tavern Stage were silenced for more than a year, co-owner Cindy Barber thought they were moving in the right direction by scheduling shows and bringing back concertgoers.

However, she and other venue owners are now fielding requests from musicians, changing the arrangement.

“Some require masks, some are requiring that all of your staff be vaccinated, and they want proof of that,” said Barber. “People are on tour, and they’re vulnerable.”

The Beachland is part of about a dozen Cleveland-area venues banding together to require vaccinations to attend shows.

She said this is establishing a good practice.

“We’re going to have a separate door person who is going to have to check for a vaccination card next to a driver’s license to make sure the name is the same,” said Barber. “We’re going to have to trust people quite a bit.”

Barber said they’re exploring a partnership with a new app, called Bindle to bolster confidence and safety measures,

“The thesis behind the company is that we need a way, a very simple way to leverage technology to make it really easy for people to prove that they’re not infectious, that they’re unlikely to get each other sick,” said Gus Warren, CEO and co-founder Public Benefit Corporation.

Warren said Bindle is already being used in 23 states, including Ohio.

“We’re seeing demand from venues, live venues, concerts, theaters, and also return to work,” he said.

Here’s how it works: Either a vaccine or test result is added to the platform.

You attest to the fact that it’s accurate and not fraudulent.

It’s then uploaded onto a network.

You can search where you want to go.

Participating venues list their policies; when you’re cleared you get a QR code for entry.

Warren said establishing credible checks and balances in verifying has been the biggest challenge.

“Unlike other countries where there’s a centralized database of vaccinations and also test results, the U.S. doesn’t have that,” said Warren. “It’s a very very fragmented system.”

He said a data format, called VCI, is an established standard that’s in the pipeline.

According to Warren, widespread adoption of that will better allow for fully-verified credentials.

Until then, and with only paper vaccination cards, many are still relying on essentially an honor system.

“You can put it on your phone, and you can take a picture of it as long as we can see it and somebody can verify it,” said Barber.

At the Beachland, they hope to fill the schedule, the stage and the seats safely.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Corrin Stacey
Mother arrested after Sandusky police say her child became sick from eating marijuana edibles

Latest News

Norwalk woman killed after Huron County motorcycle crash
FirstEnergy line workers assist in the recovery after Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana
FirstEnergy workers from Cleveland area helping restore power in Louisiana
FirstEnergy workers from Cleveland area helping restore power in Louisiana
FirstEnergy workers from Cleveland area helping restore power in Louisiana
Khush Riar
Missing 14-year-old Warren girl has been found
Berlin Heights native and U.S. Navy medic Max Soviak died in the Afghanistan attacks on Thursday.
Remains of Navy medic killed in Afghanistan to return home Wednesday