Northeast Ohio Weather: Plenty of sunshine for Labor Day; rain and thunder later this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’ll be treated to plenty of sunshine before this Labor Day comes to a close, as highs head for the mid to upper 70s.

Starry skies tonight will include lows in the upper 50s.

Tuesday’s weather features a sunny start before afternoon clouds start to roll in along with much warmer highs in the low to mid 80s.

We can look forward to rain and thunder Tuesday night as lows retreat into the lower 60s.

