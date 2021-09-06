Police looking for white truck involved in hit-and-run crash in Streetsboro

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Investigators are asking for the public’s help to find a truck involved in a fatal crash Sunday on SR-303 in Streetsboro.

The hit-skip crash occurred around 4:40 p.m., according to a Streetsboro police Facebook post.

A white dual-rear-wheel truck pulled out in front t of a red truck near 2555 SR-303, according to police.

The red truck “took evasive action” to avoid a crash.

The white dually left the area heading east, the post said.

Investigators are looking for witnesses or anyone with video of the crash.

Police ask those with information to call Officer Scott Hermon at 330-626-4976 or info@streetsboropolice.com.

Police did not release information on the driver of the red truck’s condition.

