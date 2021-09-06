Portage Animal Protective League rescues 6 neglected horses (graphic photos)

PORTAGE CO., Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a rescue that has potentially saved the lives of six horses.

Heart-wrenching pictures of these innocent animals were given to 19 News by the Portage Animal Protective League.

A humane agent from the League removed these horses from a terrible situation.

Janet Page is the Board Member at Focus Rescue and Rehabilitation and told us how badly the horses were neglected.

“So the condition of the animals there are a few that are severely emaciated, all of them are underweight... they clearly have been lacking proper nutrition,” she said.

Chalan Lowry is the Executive Director at the Portage APL.

She told 19 News the Owner did surrender and sign the animals over.

The horses are in varying stages of neglect and will need a lot of care.

So the road to recovery is still far away.

“As we have the horses seen by a veterinarian, look at the blood work, and understand more about their condition, we’ll have more information to decide whether or not we plan to file charges,” Lowry said.

This is an ongoing investigation which is why specific about the case are not being released.

“One horse, in particular, is about 400 pounds underweight so the horse can’t actually stand on its own at this point. So that horse is in poor condition... So yeah, we are very worried,” Lowry added.

The horses need alfalfa hay.

If you’re interested in donating, you can drop the hay off at 645 Manning Road in Mogadore.

