2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Shaw High alumni raise thousands for scholarships at 14th annual reunion at Forest Hill Park

By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Shaw High Alumni Association says it raised $10,000 for scholarships at their 14th annual reunion celebration held every Labor Day weekend in East Cleveland.

Alumni of all years gathered at the historic Forest Hill Park to celebrate multiple generations of Shaw grads and the Cardinal community, organizers said.

There were activities for children and attendees set up tents and lawn chairs to barbeque.

The reunion included several days worth of activities including a meet-and-greet and a Party with a Purpose fundraiser.

The reunion culminated with the family picnic event at the park Sunday.

The alumni association has awarded more than $50,000 in scholarships to East Cleveland City students, according to organizers.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Corrin Stacey
Mother arrested after Sandusky police say her child became sick from eating marijuana edibles

Latest News

Wicked Twister at Cedar Point closes Monday (Source: Cedar Point Facebook)
Wicked Twister at Cedar Point closes Monday
Portage Animal Protective League rescues 6 neglected horses
Portage Animal Protective League rescues 6 neglected horses; donations needed (graphic photos)
Popular Cleveland outfitter GV Art & Design opens new store in Avon
Cleveland’s Oktoberfest returns Labor Day Weekend
Oktoberfest returns to Cleveland after 2020 cancellation: ‘Great food, great beer, great atmosphere’