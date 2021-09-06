Shaw High alumni raise thousands for scholarships at 14th annual reunion at Forest Hill Park

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Shaw High Alumni Association says it raised $10,000 for scholarships at their 14th annual reunion celebration held every Labor Day weekend in East Cleveland.

Alumni of all years gathered at the historic Forest Hill Park to celebrate multiple generations of Shaw grads and the Cardinal community, organizers said.

There were activities for children and attendees set up tents and lawn chairs to barbeque.

The reunion included several days worth of activities including a meet-and-greet and a Party with a Purpose fundraiser.

The reunion culminated with the family picnic event at the park Sunday.

The alumni association has awarded more than $50,000 in scholarships to East Cleveland City students, according to organizers.

