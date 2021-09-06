Suspect throws diaper at woman in Ohio, yells racist slurs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of ethnic intimidation Saturday night.

According to police records, a suspect yelled a racist slur and threw a diaper at Iya Villagomez.

It happened just after 7 p.m. near the intersection of Ketchem Ave. and Pomeroy St. Saturday.

Police have not identified the suspect in this case and additional details were not immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.