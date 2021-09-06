2 Strong 4 Bullies
Suspect throws diaper at woman in Ohio, yells racist slurs

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of ethnic intimidation Saturday night.

According to police records, a suspect yelled a racist slur and threw a diaper at Iya Villagomez.

It happened just after 7 p.m. near the intersection of Ketchem Ave. and Pomeroy St. Saturday.

Police have not identified the suspect in this case and additional details were not immediately available.

