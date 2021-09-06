2 Strong 4 Bullies
Tom Brady had COVID-19 in February, report says

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, right, waves to fans as his personal trainer Alex...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, right, waves to fans as his personal trainer Alex Guerrero, center, watches during a celebration of their Super Bowl 55 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs with a boat parade, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021
TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he tested positive for COVID-19 after his seventh Super Bowl win.

Brady told the Tampa Bay Times he tested positive back in February, not long after the team’s championship boat parade celebrating their win against the Kansas City Chiefs.

At this time, there is no link between attending the parade and the positive test.

Brady is now fully vaccinated against the virus. In fact, the entire Bucs team and coaching staff are vaccinated.

Brady told the newspaper he believes the virus will be more of a factor this year than last.

The comments come ahead of the start of the NFL’s regular season.

The NFL carried out last season under strict COVID-19 safety protocols, including constant testing, required mask usage and limited contact with the outside public. Those protocols have been loosened somewhat this year.

